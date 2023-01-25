SRK-starrer Pathaan leaked online on piracy websites

A day prior to the much-awaited release Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan, the film has already appeared on several pirated websites like TamilRockers, Filmyzilla, Filmy4wap and others.

The Siddharth Anand directorial has been illegally leaked online despite an anti-piracy plea by the actors and the film’s producers Yash Raj Film. The entire star-cast of the film appealed to the audiences to catch the film in the hall and "fight against piracy".

However, despite the film being leaked online, the film has already been declared a 'blockbuster' based purely on the advance-booking numbers. Most movie-halls are booked-out for the entire week starting Wednesday.

Several exhibitors increased the number of shows after witnessing the audience’s positive reaction to the film’s first day first show. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that around 300 shows have been added after the massive first day first show turn-out. The total screen count of Pathaan, including India and other countries, now is 8,000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats.