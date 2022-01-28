Dhanush’s 'Sir' in trouble after divorce?
Dhanush’s forthcoming films may have to take the brunt of his former father-in-law Rajinikanth’s fans’ wrath after Dhanush’s separation from Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya.
Dhanush's first film off the rack after the separation would be director Venky Atluri’s Tamil-Telugu bi-lingual Sir which the producers were planning to release as one of Dhanush’s biggest films ever across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Producers of Sir now fear a widespread backlash from Rajinikanth’s fan clubs, not only across Tamil Nadu but also in Andhra Pradesh where the Thalaiva has a massive following.
A well-placed source from the Tamil film industry informs me, “Unless Rajini Sir issues a statement asking his fans to stay away from his daughter’s divorce, Dhanush faces the chances of a huge backlash and the most directly affected would be his next release Sir.”
It is doubtful that Rajinikanth will show any largesse towards his former son-in-law by asking his fans to stay calm. Sources reveal that there never was any love lost between the Thalaiva and his son-in-law Dhanush. Apparently, Rajinikanth is ‘inconsolably upset’ with his elder daughter’s annulled marriage.
