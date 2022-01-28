Dhanush’s 'Sir' in trouble after divorce?

Dhanush’s forthcoming films may have to take the brunt of his former father-in-law Rajinikanth’s fans’ wrath after Dhanush’s separation from Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya.

Dhanush's first film off the rack after the separation would be director Venky Atluri’s Tamil-Telugu bi-lingual Sir which the producers were planning to release as one of Dhanush’s biggest films ever across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.