Diljit Dosanjh becomes the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella

It was a historic moment for Indian artists as singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the US' popular Coachella music festival on Sunday.

The music and arts festival, taking place in the Coachella valley in California's Indio, is scheduled to take place over two weekends.

Dressed in an all-black traditional Punjabi attire paired with sneakers, Dosanjh prayed before entering the stage and was welcomed with huge cheer from the fans amid fireworks.

"@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining," Coachella's official Instagram handle posted a clip of Dosanjh performing.