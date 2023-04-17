Diljit Dosanjh becomes the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella
The Punjabi singer-actor created history at California's popular music festival Coachella, he was accompanied by a live band and a bhangra dance troupe
It was a historic moment for Indian artists as singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the US' popular Coachella music festival on Sunday.
The music and arts festival, taking place in the Coachella valley in California's Indio, is scheduled to take place over two weekends.
Dressed in an all-black traditional Punjabi attire paired with sneakers, Dosanjh prayed before entering the stage and was welcomed with huge cheer from the fans amid fireworks.
"@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining," Coachella's official Instagram handle posted a clip of Dosanjh performing.
"Now it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who don't understand my songs, catch the vibe," Dosanjh said on stage in Punjabi.
As per other videos circulating on social media, the singer-actor, who shuffles between Indian and Canada, performed his hit tracks such as "Jatt da pyaar", "Patiala peg" and "Munda hunda dhuppa vich tan kudiye".
Throughout the performance, shots of Dosanjh's previous concerts were playing on a big screen in the background on stage. He was accompanied by a live band and bhangra dance troupe during his close to 45 minute-long set.
Indian-Candian YouTuber Lilly Singh and Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas were also seen enjoying Dosanjh's set.
During the performance of "Patiala peg", American music producer and DJ Diplo was spotted dancing in the crowd, a video of which was shared by Dosanjh on his Instagram Stories.
Veteran Punjabi folk singer Gurdas Maan congratulated Dosanjh for becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the American music festival.
"Punjabi music lai Ikk Vadda din @diljitdosanjh wah!! Poori team nu bahut bahut mubarkan. (A big day for Punjabi music. Superb Dijljit Dosanjh. Congratulations to the whole team.)" he posted on Twitter.
Dosanjh said he had learnt everything from Maan, credited for taking Punjabi music across the globe.
"I've learnt everything from you. Living Legend @gurdasmaan Saab," he wrote.
Rapper Badshah and Dosanjh's "Udta Punjab" co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt also congratulated him.
Other stars and bands who performed at Coachella included Bad Bunny and Blink-182. Frank Ocean will be taking the stage on Sunday.
Dosanjh was part of the day two line-up of the first weekend, which saw performances by global music stars such as Blackpink, Charli XCX, Labrinth and Kid Laroi.
Audiences were seen asking him to extend his set, but Dosanjh hinted that he had to leave the stage and thanked them for all the love.
