Dimple Kapadia and Homi Adajania team up for her digital debut

Homi Adajania and Dimple Kapadia go back a long way. She was the leading lady in his directorial debut Being Cyrus in 2006 and she subsequently starred in all his directorials. No surprise, then, that Dimple makes her digital debut in a web series titled Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo directed by Adajania to be aired on Disney+ Hotstar from 5 May.

Dimple Kapadia says, “Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a story of what makes ordinary people extraordinary in a world full of passion and chaos. It’s a bunch of badass women telling a narrative that is often played only by male characters and believe me, it’s got some of the most colorful characters you’ll ever see. The show is as wild as my crazy Director, Homi Adajania’s mind. He has flipped a family drama on its head.''