Director Sumit Mishra's film 'Agam' is set in heartland of Varanasi

Sharing his view on opting for theatrical release of the film in pandemic situation he said, "After the post production of the film, my producer and I decided that first it should be sent to the film festival all over the world and then the journey of film festival of Agam started since then. The film was selected and appreciated in many international film festivals, the most important of them was the Cairo International Film Festival. Towards the end of the film festival journey, we started battling the Covid pandemic, which had a very bad effect on the cinema halls. Now that the situation seems to be getting a little normal, then we felt that without delay, we should screen the film in whatever cinema hall is available in our radius."