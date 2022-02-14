Disney+ Hotstar unveils new trailer for upcoming thriller 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' starring Ajay Devgn

“In Rudra – The Edge of Darkness, we are excited to bring a riveting thriller with one of India’s most loved actors, Ajay Devgn. Sameer Nair and his amazing team, Applause have helped deliver a show that we hope you will enjoy” said Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, “We are truly excited to be part of Ajay Devgn’s digital debut at such an ambitious scale with Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness. It’s been a terrific experience working on this unique narrative together with an amazing cast, crew and our production partners, BBC Studios. At Applause, we believe in the power of stories and storytelling, and with Rudra, we take forward our creative partnership with industry leader Disney+ Hotstar, and hope to continue entertaining audiences across the globe.”