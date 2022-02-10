Disney Plus Hotstar to stream hostage drama ‘A Thursday’ from February 17

Talking about the movie, director Behzad Khambata said, “A Thursday has truly been a unique experience. It explores a different subject and the narrative of the movie will hopefully keep people hooked - A hostage drama that not only dives into the mind of the perpetrator but also in the minds of the people who are resolving it and witnessing is, like the negotiator, the authorities and the people. The storyline shows characters battling with situations in distinct mannerisms. With superlative performances from Yami, Dimpleji, Atul sir, Neha, Karanvir, Maya and the entire team, it’s a complete entertainment package! Right from the casting to the script, a lot of thought has been invested while filming to provide a real world experience to viewers. Interspersed with sudden twists in the storyline, this film, I hope and pray, will be a memorable one"