Disney Plus Hotstar's 'Escaype Live' characters share some tips on becoming a successful influencer

It is not easy to become an influencer. No matter how easy and flawless the dress switches, the dance steps and the cooking may look. Influencers make it look easy for their fans but their struggles remain mainly off-camera as Disney+ Hotstar’s latest thriller, Escaype Live wonderfully captures. The series depicts the off-camera struggles of content creators to find their IT factor and receive social media fame. Along the way, the show also shares tips on becoming a successful influencer. Their biggest lesson - Be Unique and Be Relatable. So how can commoners like us do it? Hotstar Specials’ Escaype Live’s characters show us how.