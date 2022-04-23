Diving into a character with a tragic past: Rajeev Siddhartha on Zee Theatre’s 'Love'

The actor feels that the atmosphere on the sets was such that even diving into a character with a tragic past was joyful. Though Siddhartha says there were no challenges, he talks about how an actor has to project his voice on stage while doing theatre. Says Siddhartha, “Theatre is linear, you know what's happening and how you can embody the emotions. But there has to be a certain honesty and truthfulness to the performance.”

Having acted in school and college previously, Siddhartha went from being an investment banker to an actor after he realised that acting wasn’t going to leave him and that he needed to take a plunge for his passion. The actor will be seen next in RSVP's film Love Sitara, the new seasons of Ashram and Four More Shots Please! and in a short film.