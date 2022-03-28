DNEG, VFX & Animation Studio led by Indian citizen Namit Malhotra wins its 7th Oscar for Dune

A team from DNEG, a leading Visual Effects and Animation Studio, has won an Oscar for Dune in the 94th Academy Awards.

This is the 6th Oscar that DNEG has won in the last 8 years, and the 7th Oscar in all, the previous 6 being for Tenet (2021), First Man (2019), Blade Runner 2049 (2018), Ex Machina (2016), Interstellar (2015), Inception (2011)

Indian citizen Namit Malhotra is the Chairman and CEO of DNEG, which is a subsidiary of Prime Focus, and Indian multinational and the world’s largest independent integrated media services company, of which Malhotra is the Founder, previous Chairman and CEO, and current Board Member and Director

March 28, 2022: The leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio DNEG, led by Indian citizen Namit Malhotra, as the Chairman and CEO, has won an Oscar in the ‘Best Visual Effects’ category for its team’s work on Dune, at the 94th Academy Awards.

Visual effects supervisors from DNEG'S 'Dune' team who won are, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer.