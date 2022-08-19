Dobaaraa review: Not a signature Anurag Kashyap film, but enjoyable with Taapsee's amazing performance

Nihit Bhave’s script is clever, if not intelligent and plays on the emotions rather well. What he sharpens and brings to focus as opposed to the original is what I would call the multiverse of failed marriages within which the characters move. It’s what grabbed and reached out to me the most. At each point in time, in every reality, there’s a kid stuck vulnerably within a web of dangerous, illicit liaisons of the adults. Isn’t it better to let go of relationships that are past their best by date? Isn’t the urge to cling on more violent and dangerous than the decision to move on? Bhave and Kashyap sift, separate, and bring out the shades of grey from the black and white in the ties that bind. Within the overarching quest for justice, they do show the human side of crime. As a character states, helplessness can make a monster of an otherwise good person.

And in all these precarious games it’s usually the woman who is more sorted and evolved and the man is the most unformed and unresolved. No wonder there is some truism to Antara telling Vikas: “There is no world in which you would be happy with your wife.” Needless to say, even within the universe of the film, it’s Taapsee who makes things coast along nimbly with her canny, sharp and agile turn as Antara, leagues ahead of Adriana Ugarte in Mirage. On the other hand, Saswata Chatterjee gets grossly unutilized in a character that didn’t have much going for it either.

Forget Chatterjee one would have wanted more of Kashyap too in Dobaaraa. It’s not a signature Kashyap film. It’s a work of his from which he himself has gone missing. Or, to put it another way, making this film would have been “baayein haath ka khel” for him, a film he could have easily put together in his sleep. For a viewer too it’s largely an unchallenging and easy viewing. Watch it, enjoy it, and then wait for the next.