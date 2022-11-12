Don't like half-baked exploration of characters: Sarika

"The placement of the character has not come to the level where female actors would like it. We are still not there. Like when I see Andhadun' and Tabu's character, it is so brilliant.



"And that is what I am saying. People are not writing much for us and so I end up saying no to all projects. If I don't feel good about my work and I am very unhappy. It hurts me," the actor told PTI in an interview.



Sarika began her career as a child actor in the mid 1960s with films such as "Majhli Didi" and "Hamraaz", followed by leading roles in "Geet Gaata Chal", "Madhu Malti", "Jaan-E-Bahaar", and "Jaani Dushman".