“Don’t show Akshay as god”: Here is why 'OMG 2' is unlikely to release on time

As the date of release for director Amrit Rai’s OMG 2 closes in, it is becoming progressively clear that the film won’t be able to make it on its release date of August 11 — never mind PR pieces telling the world that the release won’t be delayed.

While the theme (of teenage masturbation) has itself raised multiple censorial objections, another huge problem now looms over the doomed film — the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked Akshay Kumar’s character to be changed from Lord Shiva to a doot (messenger) of Lord Shiva.

“This means the producers would actually have to change or delete several sequences where Kumar is shown assuming the blue skin complexion of Lord Shiva…Remove them or change the colour digitally. Either way, it is going to take extra time and funds,” says a source in the know.

So the August 11 release seems a distant dream at the moment.