'Drishyam 2', Alia, Hrithik get top awards; lifetime honour for Kamal at IIFA 2023

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film with the same title, which featured R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.



Hrithik said in his acceptance speech: "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here... it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash the madness inside me... Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness."



Celebrated actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan received a standing ovation when he was honoured for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema. Singer and music composer A.R. Rahman gave the award to Kamal, who was applauded by all present, starting with Salman Khan.