Dushyant Kapoor, popular youtuber and filmmaker alleges harassment by Mumbai based production house

Dushyant quickly consulted his lawyers. Who in turn looked if the same title had already been registered. They were surprised to find that the title existed but with a separate spelling and the title of Dushyant's show was different.

In this regard they had not even violated IMPPA rules as well. But unfortunately, by that time, the Mumbai based company AV Production Llp had raised objections with YouTube, which in turn blocked the trailer of Dushyant's upcoming show.

Since that time, Dushyant has been running from post to pillar to clarify his stand; to say that he is not at fault, he is being trapped. But it is of no use.

"It is saddening and shocking that I am on the right side of the law. I have a trademark on my title and my script was registered way back in 2020. Nevertheless, it is I who is being forced to 'negotiate'", Dushyant said, highlighting that it has become a common practice to harass new and successful filmmakers/producers in such a way.