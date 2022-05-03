Eid in Bollywood: A time to celebrate

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala who is avery close friend Of Salman says Salman’s home turns into a zero-intolerance zone. “Everyone forgets everything except how to have a good time. The atmosphere in Salman’s house is so conducive to warmth and affection nobody thinks of himself as Hindu or Muslim.”

In any case when has Bollywood ever been divided communally?

Says Shabana Azmi, “My parents (poet Kaifi Azmi and actress Shaukat Azmi) entertained at our home without prejudice. My sister-in-law Tanve is a Hindu and she celebrates Eid with unconditional joy. Javed and I are equally enthused by Eid and Holi. Friends are called over, bonhomie flows. It’s a time when everybody feels so much love. There is singing dancing, and lots and lots of good food. There is no difference between Holi and Eid. Festivity is identity-free.”

However there is no non-vegetarian preparation at the Azmis' residence for Eid as Shabana's brother is an animal lover.