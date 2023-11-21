Ekta Kapoor, Vir Das win at the Emmys
Vir Das makes history with an International Emmy for 'Vir Das: Landing', while Ekta Kapoor receives the prestigious International Emmy Directorate Award
Netflix India celebrated a historic win at the International Emmy Awards 2023, with Vir Das winning the award for Vir Das: Landing, in the Comedy category. This makes him the first Indian comedian to achieve this feat.
The award for the Comedy Category was a tie, with Derry Girls: Season 3 also receiving the recognition.
Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Das expressed his excitement and joy, saying:
This moment is truly surreal — an incredible honour that feels like a dream. Winning an Emmy for Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy category is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole.Vir Das, comedian
"It's heartening to see Vir Das: Landing resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Aakash Sharma and Reg Tigerman, who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives," he said, adding:
From Noida to the International Emmys… India gets you there.Vir Das, comedian
Indian filmmaker Ekta Kapoor also made history as the first Indian woman to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Film Awards
Taking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor shared a video of the prestigious award, which she captioned, “India I'm bringing home YOUR Emmy @iemmys."
The Indian producer shared her gratitude, saying, "I'm delighted to receive the prestigious Emmys Directorate Award! It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this."
I've always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented.Ekta Kapoor, producer
"I am grateful for the audience's love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT," she added.
"Each story that I told became a bridge to connect with audiences on many levels. The unexpected turns this journey took are a testament to the power of love showered by the people of India and beyond. My heart is filled with gratitude, and a stronger resolve to make a positive impact through my work for audiences."
