'Elemental' is the work of many first and second-generation immigrants

The animated romantic comedy film Elemental, which brings to life the mesmerising world of elements in a story of two strikingly opposite elements Ember Lumen (Fire) and Wade Ripples (Water), is the work of people from several diasporas as more than 100 first and second-generation immigrants.

The producer of the film, Denise Ream, shared that it is a work of many immigrants who spoke with the makers during the making. She also said that it is a "story about relationships between fire and water, and between parents and their kids".



Set in a city that brings elements of different backgrounds together, Elemental is demonstrative of the statement that opposites do indeed attract.