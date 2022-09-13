Emmys 2022: 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Actor Lee Jung-Jae's impeccable performance in the globally popular South Korean survival drama show 'Squid Game' has earned him the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards.

Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night, Jung-Jae was up against names such as Jason Bateman ('Ozark'), Brian Cox ('Succession'), Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul'), Adam Scott ('Severance') and Jeremy Strong ('Succession').

That's not it.