Entertainment goes beyond borders and language now: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on 'Citadel'

As someone who worked in the Hindi film industry for a long time before making a career in Hollywood, "Citadel" star Priyanka Chopra Jonas says it is exciting to be part of a series that is taking entertainment "beyond borders and language" through an intersection of stories from different countries.

"Citadel", an ambitious spy drama slated to debut on Prime Video on April 28, will act as the flagship show that will blend with local shows already under production in India and Italy, starring starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, respectively.

Chopra Jonas, who plays elite spy Nadia Sinh on the series, spoke about the "cross pollination of cultures" in a global press conference in late February.