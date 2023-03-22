Environmentalists up in arms against Dhanush-starrer 'Captain Miller'

Udaykumar said: "This canal is the lifeline of 15 water tanks as it brings water to these tanks from Cottulam water falls. The forest department must immediately take action. The film crew is stating that they are close to the ruling dispensation."



Local people have also complained to the district forest authorities of the presence of a single Tusker in farm land and said that the Tusker was not going to the forest due to the lighting and fireworks that drives the wild animals out of their habitats.



Tamil Nadu forest minister's office told IANS that they were looking into the matter and will brief media after taking feedback from forest department authorities.



The officials of Satya Films were unavailable for comment.