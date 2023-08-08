Farhan Akhtar confirms 'Don 3' with new casting; 'No SRK No Don' react fans

Akhtar later shared a note urging fans to show the new actor — Ranveer Singh as per many reports and audience speculation — as much grace and generosity that they showered upon Shah Rukh Khan as he took up the mantle from the original Don Amitabh Bachchan.

Akhtar's note arrives amid SRK fans' rage over the new casting, #NoSRKNoDon has been trending on social media platforms since the news broke.

"The only reason we were demanding Don 3 was SRK...If there's no SRK then what's the whole point? Please no thanks," commented one user under Akhtar's post. "Shah Rukh Khan is the only Don we accept," wrote another user.