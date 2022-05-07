Farhan Akhtar to star in Disney Plus series 'Ms. Marvel'

An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination - particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.



Yet, Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home - that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to.



The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.