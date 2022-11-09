Farida Jalal joins the 'Heeramandi' cast
The most senior member of the cast, she is the newest recruit to the fascinating saga about a gallery of beautiful women who live in a brothel
Veteran actress Farida Jalal, who has been out of the limelight for some years now, has made her comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi. The most senior member of the cast, she is the newest recruit to the fascinating saga about a gallery of beautiful women who live in a brothel.
A source close to Bhansali informs, “SLB wanted to work with Faridaji for the longest time. She is one of his favourite artists. The opportunity never came until now. SLB was hesitant as Faridaji was said to be in not-so-good health. SLB nonetheless approached her. To his delight, she agreed readily and was happy to be on board.”
While her role has not been disclosed to the public yet, Faridaji’s fans may be rest assured that she is a recurring character in the episodes. She was last seen in 2019 playing Saif Ali Khan’s mother in Jawaani Jaaneman.
