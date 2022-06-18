Father’s Day: 7 of Bollywood's hottest daddies to look out for!
They say fathers are the first love and last hero in a child’s life. They teach us strong life lessons: value the relationships, resilience and do not expect anything in return. Actors who are also fathers are no different from the fathers across the world. Despite having their hectic work schedule they ensure to be a doting father to their cubs. They make you drool onscreen but the moment they are home they are like any other father in the world.
On the occasion of World Father's Day celebrated on June 19, let's take a look at some of the Bollywood's young and hot daddies:
Aparshakti Khurana
The multi talented actor Aparshakti Khurana is a proud father to sweet little daughter Arzoie. Aparshakti and wife Aakriti became proud parents in 2021. The young actor-singer is often seen posting videos and pictures on social media being a doting father. He even took to social media writing a heartfelt letter expressing his love for her daughter recently.
Shahid Kapoor
The super talented Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are proud parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Shahid when not shooting prefers to spend time with his kids. In an interview, Shahid said his children don't know what he actually does for living but always celebrate his achievements with pure innocence.
Hrithik Roshan
A feature like this cannot be completed without mentioning the hottest father of Bollywood - Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik is father to teenagers Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Even though Hrithik and Suzanne separated since 2013 but Hrithik like a doting father never left the sides of his two growing sons.
Angad Bedi
The super fit actor Angad Bedi and the ravishing wife Neha Dhupia are proud parents to daughter Mehr and son Guriq. He is often seen posting pictures and video of him with daughter Mehr having a great fun.
Ayushmann Khurrana
One of the best actors of our time Ayushmann Khurrana is a proud father to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Like younger brother Aparshakti, Ayushmann too is very close to his children. Wife Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann ensure they both are not exposed to media and paparazzi and their children's pictures are only seen through their social media handles. As a father Ayushmann wants to give them a normal life without the feeling of being a star kid.
Kunal Kemmu
The hot young actor Kunal Kemmu and wife Soha Ali Khan are parents to their 5 year old daughter Inaaya Kaumi. Kunal too prefers spending time with his daughter when he is not shooting. Kunal even inked himself close to his heart his daughter name in Devanagari to showcase his love for his only daughter. The actor is often seen posting pictures of him with Inaaya on social media.
Saif Ali Khan
He is easily to be considered to be the hottest father of Bollywood. He is father to four beautiful children, with ex wife Amrita Singh he is father to daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan and the handsome hunk and lookalike to Saif Ibrahim who is also set to make his debut in Bollywood. And from wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif is father to sons Taimur and Jeh.
