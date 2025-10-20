Feels like yesterday: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol on 30 years of DDLJ
The 1995 film directed by Aditya Chopra redefined romance in Hindi cinema and became a cultural milestone
It has been three decades since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) first hit the screens, but for Shah Rukh Khan, the memories of playing Raj Malhotra feel as vivid as ever. The actor, who became a national heartthrob with his portrayal of the charming London-returned romantic, says it “feels like yesterday” when audiences first fell in love with Raj and Simran.
The 1995 film, directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Raj Films, didn’t just redefine modern romance in Hindi cinema — it became a cultural milestone. With its sweeping mustard fields, timeless dialogues, and songs that continue to be played at weddings, DDLJ turned Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol into one of the most beloved screen pairs in Indian film history.
Thirty years on, the film’s influence remains undiminished. It continues to run at Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir theatre, making it the longest-running movie in Indian cinema history — a feat no other film has come close to achieving.
Looking back, Shah Rukh credited the film’s enduring magic to the sincerity with which it was made. “It doesn’t feel like it’s been 30 years since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. It feels like it happened yesterday because ‘bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain…’ but it still feels unbelievable,” he said. “I’m truly grateful for all the love I’ve received from people across the world for playing Raj. None of us could have foreseen the kind of place the film would occupy in people’s hearts.”
Even after three decades, the actor remains at the top of his game. In 2023, he delivered three consecutive blockbusters — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki — and this year, bagged his first National Film Award for Jawan.
For Shah Rukh, DDLJ was more than just a romantic comedy — it was a movement. “So many couples meet me and say they fell in love or even got married after watching this film,” he said. “It has had such a happy impact on Indian pop culture, and on South Asians everywhere. Here’s to many more years of falling in love.”
For Kajol, who brought Simran Singh to life with a rare mix of grace and rebellion, DDLJ was a defining experience — one that continues to follow her wherever she goes.
“Thirty years of DDLJ sounds surreal,” she said. “The film has aged into a legacy and a nostalgic experience for an entire generation. It was made with the recklessness of youth and the honesty of first love — never imagining that Raj and Simran would make the entire nation hold its breath at a train station.”
She reflected on how the world of the film — its dialogues, its music, and the now-iconic mustard fields — seeped into pop culture and stayed there.
“There’s a piece of DDLJ in almost every romantic film that came after it,” she added. “History was made, and it never quite left us. For me, Simran is a chapter that refuses to end. She represents millions of girls across this country — girls who want to do what their parents say, who carry tradition in one hand but still reach for freedom with the other. That’s why she still resonates. Every time someone says, ‘Ja Simran, ja,’ it signifies the belief that courage and love can coexist.”
Kajol noted that what makes DDLJ truly special is how it continues to connect across generations. “The viewers who adored this film at sixteen are now watching it with their children,” she said. “When a film reigns for thirty years, it defines a generation’s idea of who they are and what love means to them. It’s become the template of how Indian cinema dreams of love.”
The actor added that she is grateful to audiences who still see her as “that girl in the white suit, running toward someone she loves — just with more sass now”.
Much of the film’s appeal lay in the easy chemistry between Shah Rukh and Kajol — a partnership that would later power hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan and Dilwale. Kajol attributes that connection to instinct and trust.
“With him, it was effortless from the first take,” she said. “There’s a kind of understanding, a rhythm and a trust that just clicks. Even silence lands naturally. We never had to overthink or over-plan — it just flowed. Audiences sense that authenticity.”
She added that mutual respect and comfort have defined their friendship both on and off screen. “Even in the most emotional or intense scenes, there was an unspoken confidence that the other person would meet you halfway,” she said.
Kajol also credited director Aditya Chopra for crafting a story that balanced tradition with modernity in a way that still feels relevant. “Navigating family expectations, balancing tradition and freedom, and finding the courage to follow your heart — these themes never age,” she said. “They resonate with every generation, whether you’re falling in love for the first time or looking back at it with nostalgia.”
Three decades later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains more than a love story — it’s a touchstone for how India dreams, argues, and ultimately reconciles with its idea of romance. For millions of fans, it’s not just a film — it’s the feeling of running toward a departing train, hoping love will wait just a moment longer.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines