Feels like yesterday: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol on 30 years of DDLJ

It has been three decades since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) first hit the screens, but for Shah Rukh Khan, the memories of playing Raj Malhotra feel as vivid as ever. The actor, who became a national heartthrob with his portrayal of the charming London-returned romantic, says it “feels like yesterday” when audiences first fell in love with Raj and Simran.

The 1995 film, directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Raj Films, didn’t just redefine modern romance in Hindi cinema — it became a cultural milestone. With its sweeping mustard fields, timeless dialogues, and songs that continue to be played at weddings, DDLJ turned Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol into one of the most beloved screen pairs in Indian film history.

Thirty years on, the film’s influence remains undiminished. It continues to run at Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir theatre, making it the longest-running movie in Indian cinema history — a feat no other film has come close to achieving.

Looking back, Shah Rukh credited the film’s enduring magic to the sincerity with which it was made. “It doesn’t feel like it’s been 30 years since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. It feels like it happened yesterday because ‘bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain…’ but it still feels unbelievable,” he said. “I’m truly grateful for all the love I’ve received from people across the world for playing Raj. None of us could have foreseen the kind of place the film would occupy in people’s hearts.”

Even after three decades, the actor remains at the top of his game. In 2023, he delivered three consecutive blockbusters — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki — and this year, bagged his first National Film Award for Jawan.