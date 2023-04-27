Feroz Khan’s flamboyance remains unmatched

Feroz Khan was gracious and loving till the end. Khan died at his farmhouse in Bangalore after a year-long battle with cancer at the age of 69. The entire family was gathered in Bangalore, feeding him with their hands. Khan enjoyed his glass of wine in the evenings till the end.

As per his wish he was buried next to his mother. Contrary to his flamboyant image, Khan was a sensitive person. He was loved by all his friends and colleagues. Even in his frail condition towards the end he’d get up from his chair to greet each one in the family no matter how old or young.

Khan was fearless even when faced with death. He was the apple of his mother’s eyes. All the five Khan brothers and two sisters looked up to him. Till his last breath, Khan was known as the Indian cowboy. No man or woman ever said no to Khan. Not to a role. When Hema Malini was hesitant to play the brief role of an Afghani gypsy who gets bumped off after 20 minutes of her entry into the plot in Khan’s directorial Dharmatma, Khan was unperturbed.