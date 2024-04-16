Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: alleged shooter, accomplice arrested

Two persons including a man who allegedly opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai have been arrested from Gujarat, police said on Tuesday, 16 April.

The two persons - Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) - both residents of Bihar, were nabbed late Monday night from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district, Deputy Inspector General of Kutch-West, Mahendra Bagadiya, said.

Based on technical surveillance, joint teams of the Kutch-West and Mumbai police nabbed the duo, he said.

They were handed over to the Mumbai police as the complaint is registered there, Bagadiya said.

A preliminary probe suggested that both Pal and Gupta were hired by the gang of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to open fire at Khan's house, he said.

While Pal did the firing, Gupta was in touch with the gang members, Bagadiya said.

At around 5 am on Sunday, 14 April two motorcycle-borne persons fired four rounds outside 58-year-old Khan's house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra area of Mumbai and fled the spot.

They had rented a house for a month in Navi Mumbai's Panvel, where the actor has a farmhouse, an official said on Monday.