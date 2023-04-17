First look of cricket legend Muralidharan's biopic '800' released

Cricket legend Muthiah Muralidaran is getting a biopic with actor Madhurr Mittal of Slumdog Millionaire fame, stepping into the lead role in the MS Sripathy-directed Tamil film 800.

The first look of the film was unveiled on Monday on the occasion of the cricketer's 51st birthday.

Muthiah Muralidaran, the spin wizard, was rated the greatest Test Match bowler by Wisden's Cricketers Almanack in 2002. In 2017, he was the first Sri Lankan cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Actor Madhurr Mittal is delighted to have landed this opportunity. He said: "It's an honour to bring the story of a legend like Muralidaran on screen. We all know him as a cricketer, but there's a lot in the film about him as a person who has beaten the odds to come up triumphant in life which will inspire generations of youngsters down the decades."

Muralidaran's teammate, former cricketer VVS Laxman wished him on his birthday along with well wishes for the film in a tweet.