Flamboyant, mischievous and romantic: There will never be anyone like Dev Anand

After all these years, it is still difficult to believe that Dev Anand is not with us. He was at a peak all his life where everything and everyone seemed a speck. So many memories and so much of the life-force squeezed into one large microscopic view of the entire universe that it became impossible to tell the dancer apart from the dance.

When he died it was a shock because... well, some things are never meant to end. He was undoubtedly the youngest actor I knew in Bollywood. His spirit was indefatigable. And he was the most easygoing superstar in cinema one has ever known.

Repetition was death to Dev Anand. In his typically exuberant way he once told me, “It is such an exhilarating experience to let the creative process flow through you. When you are falling back on a remake or remix how are you being creative? I’d never do a remake. All my films are original. Man moves on physically and emotionally. When you remake a film how are you doing it justice or even guaranteeing its success? Today people remember my Guide and Hare Rama Hare Krishna as vividly as they did when it was made. So why remake them?”

Raakhee Gulzar could never say no to him. She is one of Dev Anand’s biggest fans. Not just her, but her entire family—her late mom and dad included—were huge Dev Anand fans. Unquestioningly, this otherwise-fastidious actress said yes to anything he offered her. And the same goes for every actor he approached, from Rekha who starred in the tour de ‘farce’ Censor (playing the censor chief, inspired by Asha Parekh who headed the censor board back then) to Salman Khan who took up a guitar and strummed away on stage in Love At Times Square because... well... Dev Anand asked him to.