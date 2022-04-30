For me, Eid would be my mother coming back home from hospital: Zareen Khan
Actress Zareen Khan who's known for her Bollywood movies like Veer, Housefull 2 among many other hits has been facing a challenging time trying to manage between work and personal life due to her mother's ill health. The actress spoke about the challenges she has been facing and more.
The pretty actress who's been in the news for her recently released song with Umar Riaz, Eid Ho Jayegi was seen promoting her song. During promotions, when the actress was asked about her Eid celebrations, the actress said with a smile, "For me, Eid would be my mother coming back home from hospital. I'm waiting for her to get better and come back soon so we can celebrate Eid together".
Zareen is said to be very close to her mother and even between her busy schedule she is making sure that she's there to take care of her mother, and is praying for her good health. The actress had recently taken to social media requesting her fans to pray for her mother who was admitted into ICU. Sources say that her mother is stable now.
