For the first time ever in history of cinema, 'Radhe Shyam' to have its own unique version in Metaverse!

Radhe Shyam launched its new trailer in Mumbai yesterday along with Prabhas, Pooja Hedge, director Radha Krishna Kumar, producers Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod which had fans hailing it as the most phenomenal movie ever! The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in Radhe Shyam’s special curtain raiser video – While the film’s songs, posters and teasers have gone on to garner record breaking numbers, the curtain raiser too took the internet by storm!