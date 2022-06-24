'Forensic' review: Wannabe CID

Pardon me if I seem more benevolent to Vishal Furia’s Forensic than what it truly deserves but it’s all because of its reference to my most favourite guilty pleasure of all time, the long-running TV series CID. It was a surprise and unexpected treat indeed to encounter the forensics expert Dr Salunkhe of CID here talking some ostensibly scientific but downright nonsensical mumbo jumbo about FDP, janam kundli, darwaza todna etc. However, despite Salunkhe’s helping hand Forensic (currently streaming on ZEE5) can’t reach the sublime silliness of CID. In fact, the film isn’t certain about what it is aspiring to be.

The adaptation of an already convoluted Malayalam film of the same name from 2020, it strays far away from the original with a new set of gimmicky twists and ludicrous turns. In doing so neither does it stay on course as a tantalising thriller, nor does it allow itself to fully embrace the farcical. In the process, it also leaves the audience confused about whether to take it seriously or just fool around with it.