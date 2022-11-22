France wants to work with India in co-production of films: Envoy

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain said that France would like to work with India in co-producing films as the latter is one of the largest movie industries in the world.



Lenain attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) along with the Consul General of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet and Counsellor for Education, Science & Culture and Director of French Institute in India, Emmanuel Lebrun Damiens among others on Monday.



Lenain said: "India being the largest movie industry in the world, we want to work together for films and do co-production together. We will do everything possible to encourage co-production."