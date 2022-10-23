From Iran, films on freedom and fascism

As real and reel run parallel and intertwine, we see Panahi on screen as Panahi himself, living in a far-flung village, trying to make a film with the aid of his assistant director, who shoots as per his remote instructions and delivers the hard disk of the footage back to him to edit and bring the movie to shape.

The film within the film is about two love birds intending to flee the oppressive country by securing fake passports. Meanwhile, a photograph of a couple in an illicit relationship, that he is alleged to have taken while filming in the village has its denizens up in arms against Panahi. As the tension rises so does the suffocation and limitations for Panahi as a filmmaker.

Can his art exist without any sense of human responsibility? On the flip side can it blossom and bloom in the face of the challenges at home? How can he create to his satisfaction when his movements are restricted and constantly monitored? Panahi’s film turns out to be a unique, metaphorical dissent against curbs and constraints of all kinds—artistic, societal, institutional, State-imposed.

In that sense the film is in line with Panahi’s oeuvre. He has been consistently casting a humane gaze at the marginalised in Iran, the condition of women and children, much to the consternation of the government. Earlier too, in 2010, he was sentenced to six years in prison and a 20-year ban was imposed on him against directing any movies, writing screenplays, giving interviews to the media, or leaving the country except for medical treatment or Haj pilgrimage. He was later put under house arrest and disallowed travel out of Iran.

So, No Bears, much like all his recent films, doesn’t just have him on screen but has been made underhandedly, as an ode to cinema flourishing in captivity. In 2011 he made This Is Not A Film clandestinely, which was smuggled out of Iran to the Cannes Film Festival on a flash drive hidden inside a cake. Closed Curtain, Taxi and 3 Faces were also made in the face of the ongoing ban.