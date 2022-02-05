'Gangubai Kathiawadi' gears up for a February 25 release; here are 8 unknown facts

With the third wave on the wane Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is gearing up for a 25 February release. Here are unknown facts about Bhansali’s 10th, and according to him, his best work to date.

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi(GK) is based on a crime story from S Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens Of Bombay. Bhansali bought the rights of the story based on the life and crimes of female gangster Gangubai Kothewali, the dreaded female crime lord who is known as ‘The Madame Of Kamathipura’, while Vishal Bhardwaj bought the rights to the story on another female gangster. Bhardwaj wanted to make a film based on Zaidi’s account of Ashraf Khan alias Sapna, the gangster whose only mission in life is to eliminate her husband’s killer Dawood.

2. Bhardwaj’s Sapna Bhabhi with Deepika Padukone in the eponymous role was shelved. Deepika was very keen to play Gangubai Kathiawadi(GK). Having worked in three spectacularly successful films with Bhansali she thought doing his next film would be a breeze. But Bhansali decided against casting Padukone for this very reason: he wanted a break.

3. Bhansali has on several occasions told me GK is his best work to date. It gave him a chance to walk down memory lane, stroll again in those lanes, by lanes and roads of Kamathipura where he spent his childhood. In fact the film was shot two streets away from where Bhansali lived during his growing years.