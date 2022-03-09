Gangubai Kathiawadi: The director and his muse in conversation for the very first time!
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt talk about Gangubai, the story and the success!
Gangubai Zindabad! The roar that has been heard in every corner of the country since the release of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi has made a massive mark at the box office!
You rarely see a celebrated director being interviewed by one of the finest actors of our country.
For the first time ever, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is seen in conversation with Alia Bhatt as they fondly recall the old memories and speak about Gangubai, the film, the ups and downs and the process of its making
Watch the full interview below:
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has rarely been candid in the interviews. Here both Alia and SLB can be seen hnestly and openly talking about the film, the character and the process of the making of the film.
From Alia's first audition to breathtaking Berlin Experience, Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares his never heard before journey of the film.
The interview has an unexpected cameo by none other than Ranveer Singh who managed to surprise both SLB and Alia.