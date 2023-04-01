Gaslight, more gas less light

Gaslight(Disney+Hotstar)

Rating: * ½

Gaslight desperately needs a torchlight. A majority of the sequences are shot at night, as most films in the horror-thriller genre are wont to. The night scenes are shot in such poor light that most of them had me guessing about the goings-on. Did I miss something? I guess I will never know.

Gaslight is an unintended comedy. It attempts to scare you by cruising along with the wheelchair-bound listless heroine Meesha whom everyone calls “Rajamumariji”(probably in the hope of a mention in the will) in the (ill-lit) haveli where she returns after a long hiatus to find her dear daddy missing.

Stepmom Rukmani (Chitrangda Singh, completely ineffective) , is an obvious suspect. But the director Pavan Kirpalani takes his own sweet time to unravel the mystery…or shall we say, the miss-story.