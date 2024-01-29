Global acts, fashion finesse: Lollapalooza India 2024 sets new standards in music festivals

The curtain fell on the second edition of Lollapalooza India 2024 with resounding success, captivating attendees with a diverse lineup featuring 40 international and indie artists. Over the weekend of 27 and 28 January, Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai served as a dynamic convergence of musical genres, exceeding expectations set by its inaugural edition and garnering acclaim as 'bigger and better.'

Enthusiasts of music from across the globe converged at this iconic venue, braving the unpredictable Mumbai weather to rally behind their favourite artists. The festival showcased a blend of established and emerging talents, ranging from the legendary Sting to the chart-topping One Republic. While the first edition boasted acts like Imagine Dragons and Jackson Wang, the second edition prided itself on offering a lineup catering to diverse musical tastes.

The festival's first day witnessed The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast setting the afternoon tone, paving the way for Lauv to take the stage against a setting sun. The American artist, renowned for his love songs, resonated with the audience, particularly with the infectious I Like Me Better.