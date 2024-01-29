Global acts, fashion finesse: Lollapalooza India 2024 sets new standards in music festivals
The festival showcased a blend of established and emerging talents, ranging from the legendary 'The Sting' to the chart-topping 'One Republic'
The curtain fell on the second edition of Lollapalooza India 2024 with resounding success, captivating attendees with a diverse lineup featuring 40 international and indie artists. Over the weekend of 27 and 28 January, Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai served as a dynamic convergence of musical genres, exceeding expectations set by its inaugural edition and garnering acclaim as 'bigger and better.'
Enthusiasts of music from across the globe converged at this iconic venue, braving the unpredictable Mumbai weather to rally behind their favourite artists. The festival showcased a blend of established and emerging talents, ranging from the legendary Sting to the chart-topping One Republic. While the first edition boasted acts like Imagine Dragons and Jackson Wang, the second edition prided itself on offering a lineup catering to diverse musical tastes.
The festival's first day witnessed The Raghu Dixit Project and When Chai Met Toast setting the afternoon tone, paving the way for Lauv to take the stage against a setting sun. The American artist, renowned for his love songs, resonated with the audience, particularly with the infectious I Like Me Better.
The night unfolded with a commanding performance by Halsey and a debut concert by the Jonas Brothers, who enthralled the audience with hits like Celebrate, Sucker, and SOS. The evening reached its zenith with a special duet with King, ensuring an engaging one-and-a-half-hour set without a dull moment.
In a departure from the ordinary, Halsey brought a touch of glamour to Mumbai, gracing the city in a stunning white co-ord set designed by Arpita Mehta. The Grammy-nominated artist, celebrated for her distinctive style and bold fashion choices, shared glimpses of her Mumbai experience on social media alongside her partner Avan Jogia.
Halsey, a trendsetter, embraced the resurgence of the co-ord set trend with a beautiful white ensemble featuring a crop top with a plunging neckline and a flowing skirt, complete with a white scarf attached to her skirt. Delicate gold-toned jewellery complemented her look, while impeccable glam makeup showcased her signature style.
A standout moment from the Jonas Brothers' performance created a social media sensation, capturing the crowd's fervent cheers and chants of "jiju, jiju" as Nick Jonas took centre stage. The endearment jiju (diminutive of jijaji or elder sister's husband), frequently used by Indian paparazzi, refers to Nick's marriage to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra.
The video rapidly gained traction across various fan pages dedicated to celebrating the duo on social media, emphasising the global appeal of the Jonas Brothers and the affectionate connection between Nick and his Indian fans.
Day two of the festival continued the musical journey with South Korean rock band The Rose making its Mumbai debut, followed by American-Korean singer Eric Nam, modern dance music duo Jungle, unorthodox hip-hop rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian electronic dance music artist Meduza, and French house DJ Malaa, creating a diverse and dynamic evening.
The night culminated with the highly anticipated return of One Republic to India, delivering an epic performance led by Ryan Tedder, featuring hits like Counting Stars, I Ain’t Worried, You Were Loved, and Someday.
The grand finale, however, belonged to Sting, who graced the Indian stage after three decades. The 72-year-old legend had fans of all ages chanting "Sting is king" and singing in unison to his timeless hit Every Breath You Take.
Lollapalooza India 2024 emerged as a celebration of music that united fans and artists in an unforgettable experience. Whether through the electrifying performances or the collective appreciation from the crowd, the festival left an indelible mark on the Indian music scene. The echoes of the event are poised to linger, establishing Lollapalooza India 2024 as a reference point in the country's live music landscape.