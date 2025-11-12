Globetrotter ‘a new era’ in my Indian cinema journey: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

After years of making waves in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is officially homeward bound. The global star confirmed that her upcoming film Globetrotter — directed by S.S. Rajamouli of RRR fame — marks not just her comeback to Indian cinema, but what she hopes will be “a new era” in her acting journey.

Speaking during an #AskPCJ session on social media platform X ahead of the film’s grand launch in Hyderabad on 15 November, the 43-year-old actor fielded a stream of fan questions about her return, her co-stars and her experience in the Telugu film industry.

When one user asked if Globetrotter symbolised her “grand return to Indian cinema or a whole new PCJ era”, Priyanka replied with typical candour: “Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible.”

Priyanka’s last Indian film was Shonali Bose’s 2019 drama The Sky Is Pink, in which she starred opposite Farhan Akhtar. Since then, she has largely focused on her international career, appearing in The Matrix Resurrections, the romantic comedy Love Again, the upcoming action film Heads of State, and the global spy series Citadel.

Her new project Globetrotter reunites her with Indian audiences in spectacular fashion. The film brings her together with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran under the direction of Rajamouli, whose RRR won global acclaim, including an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Fans online were quick to point out that it has been nearly two decades since Priyanka starred in her early Bollywood blockbusters — films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Don, Krrish, Fashion, and Barfi! — that cemented her as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile actors. With Globetrotter, she appears ready to reclaim that space, this time from a vantage point few Indian actors have reached.