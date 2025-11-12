Globetrotter ‘a new era’ in my Indian cinema journey: Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Actor returns to Indian screens after six years, teaming up with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj in S.S. Rajamouli epic
After years of making waves in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is officially homeward bound. The global star confirmed that her upcoming film Globetrotter — directed by S.S. Rajamouli of RRR fame — marks not just her comeback to Indian cinema, but what she hopes will be “a new era” in her acting journey.
Speaking during an #AskPCJ session on social media platform X ahead of the film’s grand launch in Hyderabad on 15 November, the 43-year-old actor fielded a stream of fan questions about her return, her co-stars and her experience in the Telugu film industry.
When one user asked if Globetrotter symbolised her “grand return to Indian cinema or a whole new PCJ era”, Priyanka replied with typical candour: “Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible.”
Priyanka’s last Indian film was Shonali Bose’s 2019 drama The Sky Is Pink, in which she starred opposite Farhan Akhtar. Since then, she has largely focused on her international career, appearing in The Matrix Resurrections, the romantic comedy Love Again, the upcoming action film Heads of State, and the global spy series Citadel.
Her new project Globetrotter reunites her with Indian audiences in spectacular fashion. The film brings her together with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran under the direction of Rajamouli, whose RRR won global acclaim, including an Oscar for Best Original Song.
Fans online were quick to point out that it has been nearly two decades since Priyanka starred in her early Bollywood blockbusters — films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Don, Krrish, Fashion, and Barfi! — that cemented her as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile actors. With Globetrotter, she appears ready to reclaim that space, this time from a vantage point few Indian actors have reached.
Asked about her experience in the Telugu film industry so far, Priyanka replied in a mix of English and local enthusiasm: “It’s still early days for me on the movie, but it’s been adiri poyindi (super)!!! Also, the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad.”
When a fan quizzed her on delivering dialogues in Telugu, she admitted the challenge but added, “It’s obviously not my first language, but @ssrajamouli sir has been so helpful. I will be able to deliver my Telugu lines and live up to your expectations.”
She went on to explain that while she grew up with Hindi and English, her film career has exposed her to multiple languages and cultures — from playing the fiery Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani to portraying Manipuri boxer Mary Kom. “My films have given me so much exposure to languages around the world,” she said.
Priyanka also shared snippets of her time in Hyderabad with her daughter Malti Marie, whom she shares with her husband, American singer Nick Jonas. “My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad and had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara. She even went to @ssrajamoulis’s farm and met a calf,” Priyanka revealed.
On working with Mahesh Babu, she said, “The best way to join Telugu cinema is to do it with the greats! @urstrulyMahesh is a legend and a dear friend.”
Her warm rapport with Rajamouli’s team and her co-stars, fans noted, stands in contrast to her early years in Bollywood, where she often played the lone female lead in male-dominated blockbusters.
To another fan who said they missed seeing her in Indian films, Priyanka responded: “By God’s grace. I’m hoping to be able to do the best work I can around the world. With all your support, it feels like anything is possible.”
Asked what her next goal in life might be, she replied with characteristic ambition: “My gosh, I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface. So much more I want to do and achieve. Hopefully I can.”
Globetrotter marks Rajamouli’s first directorial venture since the global success of RRR, and his long-awaited collaboration with Mahesh Babu. Though the plot remains under wraps, insiders suggest it will be a globe-spanning action-adventure film blending Indian storytelling with international scale — a fitting stage for Priyanka’s return.
The film’s promotional campaign begins with a grand launch event at Ramoji Film City on 15 November, expected to be among the biggest of the year, featuring exclusive footage, interactive fan events and behind-the-scenes moments.
For Priyanka, who began her career as Miss World 2000 before reinventing herself through a string of memorable performances — from her National Award-winning turn in Fashion to the romantic drama Barfi! and the period epic Bajirao Mastani — Globetrotter may indeed herald a new chapter.
If her journey from Krrish to Quantico proved her ability to transcend genres, her return with Rajamouli suggests an ambition to bridge worlds once again — this time, on her own terms. As one fan put it during her online chat: “Welcome back, desi girl,” a reference to a popular song from the 2008 film Dostana starring Priyanka. And by all indications, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ready to make it global.
