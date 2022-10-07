'Goodbye' Review: The dead don’t die

This review comes with a statutory warning, that the author has a special fondness for films that deal with mortality. Much to my happiness I seem to have encountered quite a few in recent times. Not just about death but the aftermath of it, about the last rites and rituals and how that solemn setting can become a playground for paradoxical human emotions.

Funeral dramas have turned into quite a flourishing genre in Indian cinema of late. I can immediately recollect two Hindi, two Marathi and a Malayalam one. Now add Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye to that growing list.

First things first, Goodbye doesn’t tread on any remarkably fresh ground. It’s about the repercussions of the demise of an individual—in this case mother Gayatri (Neena Gupta)—on her husband Harish (Amitabh Bachchan) and their Bhalla household. A bit like the middle-class neighbourhood of Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi of Lucknow transplanted to the more upper class and urbane Chandigarh.

However, unlike the former, it’s not the extended but the immediate family that’s in focus here. No new ground gets broken but the dynamics of dysfunctionality in loss and grief did manage to reach out to me. How despite the collective memories, shared pain and tragic togetherness, the members remain scattered and isolated. There is something lived in about the everyday battles between the nagging parents and the unheeding kids, their pent-up feelings, unarticulated grudges, simmering anger, unspoken words and innumerable regrets. The misunderstandings and miscommunications feel authentic, as does the difficulty in realisation and admission of bereavement to yourself that makes you carry on mechanically—with the humdrum of the job and the gluttony for butter chicken—as though nothing had happened.