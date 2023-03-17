Got a huge shock when my speech got cut off: Guneet Monga on Oscar moment

"Literally everybody came to me in the Governors Ball and told me 'We are so sorry, how did you get cut off?' because I did not know how after my speech, the animation short got full time. That was a bit unfair," Monga added.



She said she wanted to thank her husband Sunny Kapoor as well as the team behind the documentary short, including streaming platform Netflix.



"I can't believe that I was so zoned out and shocked. My heart started beating so fast. I thought I can't come this far and not be heard. At that moment I felt that I would go back and give my speech again on the main stage... But backstage, I was able to give my speech. They cut us off, which was not nice," the producer said.



"The Elephant Whisperers", which is set in Tamil Nadu's Mudumulai National Park, explores the relationship between elephants Raghu and Amu and their tribal caretakers Bomman and Bellie.



Before "The Elephant Whisperers", Monga served as executive producer for "Period. End of Sentence", an India-set US production that also won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short in 2019.