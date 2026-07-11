Govt panel backs continued OTT ban on 'Satluj', cites security concerns

A Centre-appointed committee examining the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj has reportedly recommended that the ban on the film's availability on online streaming platforms in India should continue, with government sources claiming it undermines the country's sovereignty and integrity.

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj chronicles the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994 before being allegedly abducted and killed by the Punjab Police in 1995.

The film was removed for Indian viewers from streaming platform ZEE5 on 5 July, just two days after its release, after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cited security concerns.

The ministry subsequently constituted an inter-departmental committee (IDC) under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, to examine the film in detail and recommend the future course of action.

According to government sources, the committee has concluded that the blocking order issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act was justified and should remain in force.

Section 69A empowers the Centre to block online content on grounds including the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of the country, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states and public order.

Sources said the committee found the film's narrative to be "unbalanced", alleging that it downplays the actions of militants while disproportionately highlighting excesses committed by security forces during Punjab's militancy years.

The IDC comprises representatives from several ministries, including information and broadcasting, home affairs, electronics and information technology, external affairs, defence, women and child development, and law and justice.

The decision has triggered a political row in Punjab, with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demanding that the ban be lifted and the Shiromani Akali Dal announcing plans to organise public screenings of the film across the state.

Under Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is empowered to invoke Section 69A of the IT Act to regulate OTT content that falls outside the jurisdiction of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

With PTI inputs