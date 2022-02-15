Grammy Week schedule unveiled, Joni Mitchell to be honoured

The official schedule for the Grammy Week, which is set to be held from March 28 to April 3, was unveiled by the Recording Academy on Monday.



The proceedings of the week will take a hybrid route where the events will happen live and in virtual manner, reports Variety.



Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement accessed by Variety, "Grammy Week and Music's Biggest Night in Las Vegas is going to be unforgettable. The Grammy's magic, together with the grandeur of Las Vegas, guarantees a star-studded week of next-level entertainment, innovation, and celebration."



Canadian singer Joni Mitchell will be honoured with the MusiCares Person of the Year on April 1 with the 64th annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3 on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.



