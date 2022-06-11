Gripping trailer of upcoming Amazon Original series 'Suzhal - The Vortex' stirs audiences' curiosity

Amazon Prime Video recently unveiled the trailer of their new original series - Suzhal - The Vortex and in no time it has become an instant rage amongst cinephiles. With excitement at its peak, the numbers are testament to the anticipation levels as the trailer garnered a resounding 50 million views along with it receiving raving reviews from the film fraternity and audiences across India. So, as we wait for this gripping investigative drama to premiere on June 17, here are 5 reasons why this should be on your watchlist.