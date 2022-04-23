'Guilty Minds' web show's Deepak Kalra owns the stage with his power-packed performance
From starring in Bollywood films like Ranchi Diaries, Deepak Kalra, with his performances, makes sure that he sticks out with each project, and is leaving no stone unturned to make his own mark
The feshly released Amazon Prime web show, has been the talk of the town owing to its interesting storyline and excellent star cast. While the lead characters, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra have performed wonderfully, actor Deepak Kalra's performance is one of the main highlights of this courtroom drama.
The series that is co-directed by Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar is ten-episodes long with each character's individual story played out across each episode. The show showcases various interesting legal cases including virtual reality, rape, water scarcity and artificial intelligence.
While the lead actors Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra played out their roles wonderfully, what caught our attention was actor Deepak Kalra's power-packed performance! Deepak, who played the role of Kittu, the son of Satish Kaushik (Tejinder Bhalla, a self made businessman who runs an alcohol business), was a breath of fresh air in an otherwise serious courtroom drama.
Deepak Kalra's character, Kitu Bhalla, who's a rich Delhi brat brings in the much-needed fun element to the show. From his hilarious entry to his accent and nuances everytime he comes onscreen, the actor's performance as Kitu is being loved by the audience.
