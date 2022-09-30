Guru Randhawa to make acting debut in Anupam Kher's 532nd film

He captioned it: "Reading my 532nd script and it is his 1st! Even though he is already a super star. Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting @gururandhawa - the actor! Shower him with your love and blessings! Jai Mata Di!'"



Sharing the same picture, Guru wrote: "I couldn't have asked for a better launch. Reading my 1st Script and it is his 532nd."



"I am a new comer and #KherSaab is a legend (Sir hates to be called that). You people have been very generous and kind to me as a singer. Now I need your love and blessings in my new journey as an ACTOR. I promise to work very hard! I couldn't have asked for a better launch. Rab Rakha!'"