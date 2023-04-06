Hanuman Jayanti Special: Dara Singh’s Special Association With Hanuman

Vindoo recalls, “It was my father until he was alive and then it was me. I was first offered the role of Hanuman in the serial Jai Veer Hanuman in 1996. I was hesitant about slipping into a role patented by my father. But I took up the challenge. Now I am invited to the Rama Leela in Delhi every year to play Hanuman. My most memorable moment on stage as Hanuman was when the PM Modiji put a tikka on my head before my performance. My best stint as Hanuman was in a Telugu film directed by the legendary Bapu.”

More than anything, Vindoo is happy for the Sagars that Ramayan worked so well. “I remember as a child I’d go to visit one of Papaji's (Ramanand Sagar} grandchildren Jyoti. They had fallen on bad days after some of their feature film like Romance and Bhagavat flopped. Ramayan put the Sagars back on the map. Everyone connected with the serial became successful . Ramayan was blessed. My father, later, played Hanuman just one more time in B R Chopra’s Mahabharat. But very briefly.”