Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with partner Erin Darke

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime partner, actor Erin Darke have become parents to their first child.

A representative for Radcliffe confirmed the news to People magazine, but did not reveal the sex of the baby, or when the child was born.

In late March, it was reported that the actor couple was expecting a baby after they were spotted walking together in New York City, where Darke's debuted her baby bump in a black zip-up hoodie.