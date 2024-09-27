Harry Potter, Downton Abbey actor Maggie Smith dies at 89

Oscar-winning actor Maggie Smith, best known for her impeccable performances in the Harry Potter franchise, British drama series Downtown Abbey and others, has passed away at the age of 89. On Friday, the veteran actor took her last breath in the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

The news was shared by her two sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephen, though no cause of death has been disclosed yet. The statement by Smith's sons said, “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

Smith began her journey as a stage performer at the Oxford Playhouse in 1952. Later, she made her professional debut on Broadway in New Faces of 56. Over the following decades, she established herself alongside legendary fellow British actor Judi Dench as among Britain's most established theatre performers, working for the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

She also received Tony Award nominations for Noël Coward's Private Lives and Tom Stoppard's Night and Day, and later won the Tony Award for best actress in a play for Lettice and Lovage in 1990. In the same year, Smith was knighted by Queen Elizabeth and officially attained the title of Dame (an honorific title for women in the British honours system and other Commonwealth realms).